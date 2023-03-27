Home Nation

Amruta Fadnavis bribe case: Court grants bail to designer Anishka Jaisinghani

The police have claimed 17 cases were pending against Anil Jaisinghani, who was arrested from Gujarat and was currently in judicial custody.

Published: 27th March 2023 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 06:55 PM

Amruta Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta. (Photo | Amruta Fadnavis Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A court here on Monday granted bail to designer Anishka Jaisinghani, arrested for allegedly offering a bribe to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta for intervening in a criminal case and attempting to extort Rs 10 crore from her.

Anishka Jaisinghani's bail plea was allowed by Additional Sessions Judge DD Almale.

She was arrested by the police on March 16 after a case was filed at the Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai on February 20 on a complaint of Amruta Fadnavis.

The designer is also accused of demanding Rs 10 crore from the latter, according to the police.

Anishka Jaisinghani has denied all the charges.

In the bail plea, she had claimed the FIR (first information report) against her was based on "concocted and fictitious facts" to falsely implicate her.

The arrest and consequent remand of the applicant to the police custody was in total violation of the tenets of the Constitution and the procedure of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc), said the bail application filed through advocate Manan Sanghai.

Based on Amruta Fadnavis's complaint, the police had registered a case against Aniksha and her father Anil Jaisinghani, a suspected bookie.

They have been booked under IPC sections related to conspiracy, extortion and also provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The police have claimed 17 cases were pending against Anil Jaisinghani, who was arrested from Gujarat and was currently in judicial custody.

