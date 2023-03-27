Atiq, Ashraf brought to Prayagraj amid heavy security, to be produced in MP/MLA court on Tuesday

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Servicing the production warrant issued against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf by Prayagraj MP/MLA court, the UP police brought both the brothers to Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj on Monday evening amid tight security arrangements.

While the cavalcade of 45 cops of UP police carrying Atiq Ahmad reached Naini Central Jail at around 5:50 pm on Monday amid tight security arrangements covering a road distance of around 1200-km in 23 hours and 37 minutes, Ashraf was also brought from Bareilly jail crossing nine districts including the state capital Lucknow. Atiq was brought to Prayagraj after four years from Sabarmati Central jail in Ahmedabad in Gujarat where he was imprisoned following the Supreme Court order passed in April, 2019.

Both Atiq and Ashraf will be produced physically in Prayagraj MP/MLA court at 12:30 pm on Tuesday in connection with the 2007 case of abduction of Umesh Pal who was murdered allegedly by the accomplices of Atiq including his son Asad on February 24.

The court would pronounce the verdict in the 16-year-old case related to the abduction of Umesh Pal by Atiq’s men who had allegedly tortured Pal in captivity by giving him electric shocks and thrashing him badly. They wanted Pal to withdraw his statement given in Raju Pal murder case as Atiq and his brother were main accused in the case.

“The court has set March 28 as the date to pass its order in the abduction case in which Ahmed is an accused,” Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said.

Meanwhile, in another important development, the Prayagraj police approached the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Prayagraj seeking custodial remand of Atiq and Ashraf in connection with Umesh Pal murder case in which the gangster, his wife, their two sons, his brother Ashraf and around a dozen accomplices are named.

Significantly, Atiq, a former SP MP from Phulpur and five time MLA, has over 100 criminal cases lodged against him and his Ashraf has over 50 including the recent Umesh Pal murder case. Ironically, in none of the cases, either of the two have been convicted so far. The MP/MLA court verdict to be pronounced on Tuesday is likely to be first conviction of the gangster and his brother in any case as they have been only undertrial so far.

Meanwhile, a large posse of police personnel was posted at the main entrance of the Naini Central Jail and the entry of outsiders into the jail premises was stopped.

The gangster and his brother would be kept in separate high-tech isolation security cells in Naini Jail and their activities would be monitored round the clock directly by the UP police headquarters in Lucknow.

All the preparations for Atiq and his brother Ashraf had been made in advance at Naini Jail. Each isolation cell is equipped with over a dozen high resolution CCTV camera and the jail staff to be in contact with the gangsters would have body-worn camera for vigil.

An LED screen had been mounted on the wall of the jail on which the activities taking place inside the barracks and isolation cells will be visible.

As per the highly placed sources, while over 100 additional jawans of UP police are deployed inside the Naini Central jail, security personnel in plain clothes have also been deputed outside the jail in its vicinity as part of the security arrangements.

As per the Naini jail authorities, the isolation cell, in which Atiq is kept, has a capacity to house 30 prisoners. Even security arrangements have been spruced up at the MP/MLA court where the gangster and his brother would be produced on Tuesday noon.

The cavalcade carrying the gangster made around a dozen small halts during the 24-hour journey from Sabarmati to Naini central jail following the route through two states—Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh – before entering UP.

