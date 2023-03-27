BJP accuses Baghel of Muslim ‘appeasement’, Cong counters charge

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh on Sunday termed the government circular on bus services for the convenience of fasting Muslim employees as “religious appeasement the Congress often practises”.

The official circular stated: "During the working days in Ramadan month till the Eid holiday, one separate bus will operate for the convenience of Muslim officers and staff from the secretariat and the directorate at new capital city Nava Raipur (some 25 km away from the Raipur city). Instead of the usual hour of departure, the bus carrying the Muslim employees will leave by 4:40 pm.”

As the circular appeared on the public domain, the BJP leader and former minister Rajesh Munat shared it on his twitter handle with a remark that said “Bhupesh Baghel ji gives big lecture on Ganga-Jamuni Tahzeeb, but the Congress habitually plays the game of ‘religious appeasement”.

“In this order, a special care has been taken for the Muslim officers-staff but remain silent on Navratri”, the BJP leader said. The ruling Congress was quick to counter. Congress spokesperson R P Singh retorted saying BJP leaders after losing the power in the state have lost their memory too.

“To assist in their power to recall, let me remind them the similar official orders were issued during the Raman Singh government on the bus service in the years 2016, 2017 and 2018. Only the date and year have changed. The BJP in one of its orders in 2005 had given a relief to the Muslim staff to leave the office an hour before the scheduled time”, said Singh.

The experts stated that in an election year, the opposition is often seen as preoccupied with such issues they believe will bring political dividends.

