Home Nation

BJP accuses Baghel of Muslim ‘appeasement’, Cong counters charge

BJP leader Rajesh Munat tweeted “Bhupesh Baghel ji gives big lecture on Ganga-Jamuni Tahzeeb, but the Congress habitually plays the game of ‘religious appeasement.”

Published: 27th March 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

A file photo of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR:  The BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh on Sunday termed the government circular on bus services for the convenience of fasting Muslim employees as “religious appeasement the Congress often practises”. 

The official circular stated: "During the working days in Ramadan month till the Eid holiday, one separate bus will operate for the convenience of Muslim officers and staff from the secretariat and the directorate at new capital city Nava Raipur (some 25 km away from the Raipur city). Instead of the usual hour of departure, the bus carrying the Muslim employees will leave by 4:40 pm.”

As the circular appeared on the public domain, the BJP leader and former minister Rajesh Munat shared it on his twitter handle with a remark that said “Bhupesh Baghel ji gives big lecture on Ganga-Jamuni Tahzeeb, but the Congress habitually plays the game of ‘religious appeasement”.

“In this order, a special care has been taken for the Muslim officers-staff but remain silent on Navratri”, the BJP leader said. The ruling Congress was quick to counter. Congress spokesperson R P Singh retorted saying BJP leaders after losing the power in the state have lost their memory too.

“To assist in their power to recall, let me remind them the similar official orders were issued during the Raman Singh government on the bus service in the years 2016, 2017 and 2018. Only the date and year have changed. The BJP in one of its orders in 2005 had given a relief to the Muslim staff to leave the office an hour before the scheduled time”, said Singh.

The experts stated that in an election year, the opposition is often seen as preoccupied with such issues they believe will bring political dividends. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp