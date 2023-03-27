Congress MPs to wear black in House, party to intensify protests

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

As the Parliament session resumes on Monday, Congress Parliamentarians will wear black to protest against the conviction and subsequent disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Lok Sabha.

The party has intensified its protests across the country after the Congress leader was disqualified on Friday. On Sunday, Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury conveyed the message to MPs to dress up in black to send a powerful message to the ruling party.

"We are planning that all our MPs will come dressed in black tomorrow i.e. March 27, 2023. I request you to kindly do so that a powerful collective message is sent,” he said. On Sunday, Congress held a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha outside Rajghat in the capital, where the top leaders of the party Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the government and reiterated the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

After losing his MP status, Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio to ‘Dis’Qualified MP’ on Sunday.

The Monday session of the Parliament is likely to see a major showdown as Congress and other Opposition parties are planning to take on the government on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and Adani issue. All the Opposition Parties have condemned Rahul’s disqualification and have extended support to the leader in his fight.

The second leg of the Budget session of the Parliament has failed to transact any business in the last two weeks due to vehement protests by both Treasury Benches and opposition on Rahul s remarks in London and Adani issue. On Friday, the government passed the Finance Bill in Lok Sabha amid sloganeering from the Opposition benches on the demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue. With the passage of the Finance Bill, tax proposals envisaged in the Budget would be passed.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Budget today. It has been speculated that the government may cut short the session due to the stalemate. The session, which began on March 13 was scheduled to end on April 6.

