Congress' protest, 'brazen display of sheer arrogance': BJP

Published: 27th March 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders sitting on Satyagrah at Rajghat on Sunday (Photo | EPS/ Parveen Negi)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders sitting on Satyagrah at Rajghat on Sunday (Photo | EPS/ Parveen Negi)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  BJP on Sunday lashed out at the Congress for its ‘Satyagraha’ against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case. 

BJP national president J P Nadda said the Congress protest is aimed at supporting a convicted person.  “The court asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise but he did not do it because of his arrogance,” he said. 

Speaking in a similar vein, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi termed it a "brazen display of arrogance."

"It is against the country’s Constitution and the court’s verdict against Rahul Gandhi to justify his remarks against the ‘entire backward community’ of the country," he said. 

Dubbing the agitation an insult to Mahatma Gandhi who organised Satyagrahas only for social causes, he said the Congress is doing it for political and personal causes of a convicted person.

He alleged the Sankalp Satyagraha has nothing to do with fighting for truth, adding that Rahul was convicted by a court after due legal process and his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP  came as a natural corollary. 

Questioning the real purpose of the Satyagraha, the BJP leader said: “Is it to justify the way you insulted the entire backward community of the country, or against the court which sentenced you, or against the provision under which you have to be disqualified?” 

Trivedi alleged that some Congress leaders, who were allegedly involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, participated in the party’s agitation. “They still want one set of laws for common people and another for their family,” he charged.

