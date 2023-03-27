Home Nation

Delegation to travel to Sri Lanka to talk, retrieve seized Karaikal boats: Puducherry Speaker

The Speaker was in Karaikal to lay foundation stones for development works at Karaikal fishing harbour, which will be carried out at a price of Rs 43.4 lakh.

Published: 27th March 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam

Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam (File Photo | Express)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Puducherry Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam stated that a delegation would be formed by Puducherry to speak to Sri Lankan government and retrieve boats from Karaikal seized by the country over the years.

The Speaker was in Karaikal to lay foundation stones for development works at Karaikal fishing harbour, which will be carried out at a price of Rs 43.4 lakh. Addressing the press, the Speaker said, "The mechanised boats from Karaikal seized and attached by the Sri Lankan government are still in that country. Without their boats, the livelihoods of our fisherfolk are affected.

The Puducherry government will soon be forming a delegation helmed by Transport Minister S Chandira and me to work out plans and travel to Sri Lanka. We will meet the Sri Lankan government and request and retrieve Karaikal's mechanised boats with the approval of the Indian Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Selvam also expressed hope that Union Minister of State of Fisheries L Murugan would join him and S Chandira Priyanga during their mission to retrieve the seized vessels.

Over the past several years, the Sri Lankan government has been seizing and attaching Indian trawlers mainly from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal for allegedly crossing IMBL and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Puducherry Transport Minister S Chandira Priyanga, Karaikal South MLA AMH Najim, Neravy-TR Pattinam MLA M Nagathiyagarajan, officials from fisheries and PWD department, fisherfolk and panchayat representatives joined the Speaker in the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to the fisheries department, concrete cement flooring would be laid on the platform of the harbour over the next two months at the cost of Rs 32.8 lakh. The flooring, which spans about 17,500 square feet, will enable the movement and parking of vehicles at the harbour. Similarly, works to remove boulders from the navigation channel of the Arasalar River estuary would take place over the next month at the cost of Rs 10.4 lakh.

The boulders, which loosened from the enclosing breakwater structures into the navigation channel near the confluence point, has made the departure and return of mechanised boats difficult. The removal would ease vessel movement, the officials said. Both works of the fisheries department would be executed through the irrigation and public health division of the Puducherry PWD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Embalam R Selvam Karaikal
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp