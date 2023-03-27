Home Nation

Four members of family killed as car falls off bridge in Maharashtra's Latur

Published: 27th March 2023 04:43 PM

By PTI

LATUR: Four members of a family, including three children, were killed and three others injured on Monday when their car fell off a bridge in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The family was returning to Nilanga town in Latur district from Pune after attending a wedding when the accident occurred on the Latur-Gulbarga national highway at around 7 AM, a police official said.

The deceased included a 27-year-old man and three children- two of them aged 10 while another was 15 years old.

"Prima facie, the driver lost his control of the wheel following which the car overturned and fell off a bridge," assistant police inspector Nana Linge told PTI.

The injured persons, including a 10-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman, were admitted to a private hospital in Latur city.

The deceased and injured are residents of Nilanga and adjoining villages.

