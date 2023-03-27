Guwahati Diary: Five officers suspended in MPLAD funds scam

Home Nation

Five civil servants, including an IAS officer, were suspended in connection with an alleged scam in road projects involving the MPLAD funds of journalist-turned-Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Five civil servants, including an IAS officer, were suspended in connection with an alleged scam in road projects involving the MPLAD funds of journalist-turned-Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan. The action followed a probe by the Chief Minister’s special vigilance cell. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said if the MP feels the action being taken was politically-motivated, and that he was free to share the details of the work.  “So far, we have not considered him (Bhuyan) as an accused but if he keeps protecting the accused, it will establish he is involved in the scam,” Sarma said.

State Congress chief dreams big
Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah dreams to see Congress win the state’s all 14 seats in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. “I have a dream and I seek the blessings of people. They will bless us to win the 14 seats,” Borah said.  However, his colleague and Lok Sabha member Abdul Khaleque is not so optimistic. “I won’t say we will win all 14 seats but the anti-BJP forces will get more seats,” Khaleque predicted. BJP minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said Borah has moved to the world of poetry from politics. “He may say anything,” Baruah ridiculed Borah.

Cash-for-job: Ex-APSC chairman gets bail
The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to former chairman of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Rakesh Kumar Paul in another case registered in Guwahati. Earlier, he secured bail in three other cases. He was arrested by the police in November 2016 for his involvement in a cash-for-job scam.  Recently, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Assembly 57 officers involved in the scam were arrested and dismissed from service. They were of the 2013, 2015 and 2016 batches. An aide of Paul had approached dental surgeon promising a job, demanding money. But she tipped off the police.

Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

