Long arm of the law finally catches up with two Bihar men who evaded arrest for 49 years

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The long arm of the law finally caught up with two fugitives who were arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Bihar's Saran district almost 50 years after the registration of an FIR against them in a case related to theft of railway properties.

Police identified the duo as Prabhu Rai, 68, and Godhan Bhagat, 69. While one of them was arrested from Nayagaon, the other was nabbed from Doriganj in the district on Sunday.

Police said the FIR was registered against them in 1974 and the railway magistrate of Sonpur in Saran district had issued a permanent warrant against them in 2001 since they had evaded arrest all these years despite more than 100 raids at their suspected hideouts.

Both the accused were produced in a railway court which sent them to 14-day judicial custody. Police said Rai was 19 years old and his accomplice Bhagat was 20 when the incident took place.

Inspector, RPF, Rupesh Kumar, who led the operation, said that they conducted raids at hideouts of the accused after collecting specific information.

