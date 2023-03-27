Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh polls: Nadda targets 200+ seats, 51 per cent vote share

The BJP’s target of 200-plus seats for polls isn’t new, as five years ago, the same target was set by the party, but it finished with just 109 seats.

BHOPAL:  Setting an ambitious target of 200-plus assembly seats out of the total 230 seats and over 51 per cent vote share in the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP’s national president JP Nadda gave a call to the party’s polling booth heads to connect with people across the state for detailing the party’s achievements and exposing the real political character of the Congress.

“Go and meet every person and put facts before them on  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of Reform-Transform and Perform. Tell them how MP made rapid strides at the Centre and state, spanning from recent 33 railway projects and 5,872 km of rail line projects at an investment of over Rs 84,000 crore to the opening of 14 medical colleges in the state during the last nine years,” Nadda said while addressing a gathering of polling booth.

He also appreciated the government’s recently launched Laadli Bahna Scheme. The BJP’s target of 200-plus seats for polls isn’t new, as five years ago, the same target was set by the party, but it finished with just 109 seats.

