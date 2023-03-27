Home Nation

Maharashtra: Drunk peon trying to give child injection at health centre dismissed from service

The child's parents had objected to the peon trying to administer the injection in place of a doctor or nurse, the official said.

Published: 27th March 2023

By PTI

PALGHAR: A peon at a health facility in Maharashtra's Palghar district was on Monday dismissed from service after he tried to give a child brought there for treatment an injection allegedly in an inebriated condition, an official said.

The dismissal order issued here in the evening said the action was taken on the directions of Zilla Parishad president Prakash Nikam.

"A peon at the Talasari primary health centre has been suspended for the incident that took place on Saturday. A doctor handled the situation by giving the child an injection," District Health Officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi had earlier said.

Nikam condemned the episode, a video of which went viral on social media, and warned staff against a repeat of such incidents.

ZP health and public works committee chairperson Sandesh Dhone welcomed the move to dismiss the peon, who he said was drunk when the incident took place.

