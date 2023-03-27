Only 166 aspirants from ST recruited to civil services in 5 yrs  

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid claims about efforts being made to increase the representation of officers belonging to SC and ST communities in all-India civil services, only 166 candidates from Schedule Tribes, 340 from Schedule Caste and 695 from OBCs have been recruited to India’s three prominent categories of civil services in five years.

Sharing details of the appointments made to all-India services, such as the IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service, the government said that 2,163 recruitments have been made since 2018 to 2022 for IAS. Among them, 68 candidates belonging to ST and 140 to SCs have been recruited for IAS.

According to official data, 288 OBC candidates were recruited in five years among total 2,163 recruitments made for the IAS. Similarly, the government recruited 1,403 candidates of different categories for IPS from 2018 to 2022 through the UPSC. But among the total IPS recruitments, only 62 ST and 129 SC candidates were recruited in addition to the recruitment of 229 OBC candidates.

A senior official said a total of 799 candidates were recruited for Indian Forest Service from 2018 to 2022, including only 36 ST candidates, 71 SC and 178 OBC candidates during the last five years. In total, 166 ST, 340 SC and 695 OBC candidates have been recruited for IAS, IPS and forest service in five years.

For Forest Services, 799 hired from 2018 to 2022

