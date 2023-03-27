Panel for changes in civil services exam schedule

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice in a report has asked the UPSC to reduce the civil services exam’s selection cycle. In its recommendations, the panel has also asked the UPSC to examine the reasons for a low turnout of candidates in civil services exams conducted to recruit officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

Citing data provided by the UPSC, the report says the average time taken for the civil services exam from the date of issuance of the notification to the date of declaration of the final result is nearly 15 months. “The committee is of the opinion that the duration of any recruitment examination should not ordinarily exceed six months as the protracted recruitment cycle waste prime years of a candidate’s life besides taking a heavy toll on their physical and mental health. The committee, accordingly, recommends that UPSC should take steps to reduce the duration of the recruitment cycle significantly without compromising the quality,” the report said.

The report has said that out of around 32.39 lakh candidates who applied the exams in 2022-23, only 16.82 lakh candidates (51.95%) appeared. The report said that 11.35 lakh candidates applied for the civil services exams in 2022. Out of them, only 5.73 lakh candidates (50.51 per cent) appeared for the tests. The committee recommended constituting an expert committee to assess if the present tests provides an equal opportunity to both English-medium-educated urban candidates and non-English medium-educated rural candidates.

House Panel’s Recommendations

The report says it takes 15 months to declare final results of UPSC exams

It recommends the exam cycle should be reduced to 6 months

It also notes that out of 32.39 lakh candidates who applied for exams in 22-23, only 52% appeared

It wants a panel to assess if the present scheme of recruitment provides equal opportunity to English-medium- urban candidates and non-English-medium rural aspirants

