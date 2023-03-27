Home Nation

Rajya Sabha returns Finance Bill 2023 to Lok Sabha without discussion, adjourned for the day

The House first returned the Jammu and Kashmir Budget and later the appropriation bills and the Finance Bill-2023.

Published: 27th March 2023 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha on Monday returned the Finance Bill-2023 with an amendment to Lok Sabha before being adjourned for the day amid Opposition uproar over the Adani issue.

The Upper House of Parliament returned the Finance Bill as well as the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2023-24 and appropriation bills to Lok Sabha without any discussion.

Soon after Rajya Sabha reassembled at 2 pm, having been adjourned in the pre-lunch session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar began the process of returning the bills amid din.

While moving the Finance Bill for discussion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved an amendment to correct the rates of Securities Transaction Tax in the bill that was passed by Lok Sabha last week.

Though Dhankhar invited members for discussion, opposition MPs continued to disrupt the House demanding a discussion on the Adani issue and a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter.

Later the bills were approved to be returned to Lok Sabha by voice vote without discussion.

Lok Sabha too had approved these bills last week without discussion amid continuous disruption of the House.

Dhankhar lamented that members did not avail the 10 hours that had been allocated for discussion on the bills.

He then adjourned Rajya Sabha for the day.

In the pre-lunch session too opposition MPs, wearing black clothes to protest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, created a ruckus over the Adani issue.

MPs of the Congress and other opposition parties began shouting slogans even before Chairman Dhankhar took his seat.

Sensing the mood, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

"Modi-Adani bhai, bhai," members of opposition parties shouted.

They also raised slogans demanding the JPC probe into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

The Adani Group has denied all charges.

Comments

