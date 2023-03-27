Home Nation

SC to hear plea by suspended Lakshadweep MP Mohd Faizal to reinstate Lok Sabha membership

Faizal made the plea on the ground that his conviction and 10-year sentence in an attempt to murder case has been stayed by the Kerala HC

Published: 27th March 2023 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal.

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal.(File Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court agreed to consider on Tuesday the plea by suspended Lakshadweep MP Mohd Faizal seeking reinstatement of his Lok Sabha membership on the ground that his conviction and 10-year sentence in an attempt to murder case has been stayed by the Kerala HC.

Urging the bench to hear his plea, senior advocate AM Singhvi told the court that although Faizal was disqualified immediately after conviction, his membership had not been restored despite the HC staying his conviction on January 25.

Considering Singhvi’s submission, the bench accordingly tagged his plea with a petition filed by the Union territory of Lakshadweep challenging the stay.

Faizal and three other accused persons were convicted for offences punishable under Sections 143, 147, 148, 448, 427, 324, 342, 307, 506 r/w 149 of the IPC and sentenced by the sessions court to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. A fine of Rs one lakh each was also imposed on the convicts for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister P M Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. Faizal subsequently was disqualified by the Lok Sabha Secretariat from the Lower House of Parliament.

ALSO READ | Lakshadweep challenges Kerala HC's stay of ex-MP Mohammed Faizal’s conviction

Faizal’s conviction was stayed by the Kerala HC on January 25. Justice Bechu Kurian had noted that the accused in the case had not used dangerous weapons and that the wound certificates did not indicate any serious injuries.

“It is necessary that purity in politics and, consequently, in democracy is required to be infused. The decriminalisation of politics is an essential requirement of every democracy. As a constitutional court, it is the bounden duty to advance the constitutional objectives, including purity in politics. However, those lofty principles cannot be the reason for denying the application of the principles of rule of law. The societal interest in averting an expensive election that too, when the elected candidate can continue for a limited period alone if the fresh election is conducted, cannot be brushed aside by this court. The societal interest and the need to have purity in politics and elections will have to be balanced,” the HC had noted in its order.

Recording the ECI’s statement that it would take into consideration the Kerala HC's ruling staying Faizal’s conviction, the SC had earlier disposed his plea challenging the ECI’s press release announcing byelections for his constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohd Faizal Mohammed Faizal Supreme Court Lakshadweep
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp