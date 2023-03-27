Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri makes political debut as Delhi BJP's office bearer

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj made her political debut as she was appointed as co-convenor of the legal cell of Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

Congratulating Bansuri on this occasion, party president Virendra Sachdeva stated that Swaraj's appointment will take effect right away and expressed the hope that she would help the BJP.

In a tweet, Bansuri also thanked senior party leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, “ I am grateful to the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji , Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji , BL Santosh ji, Virendra Sachdeva ji, BJP -Delhi and BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell.”

Bansuri, who has more than 15 years legal experience currently practices law in the Supreme court.

I am grateful to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, @JPNadda ji, @blsanthosh ji, @Virend_Sachdeva ji, @BJP4Delhi and @BJP4India for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell. pic.twitter.com/ItS4to99hn — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) March 26, 2023

Prior to this, She enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 2007 and has 16 years of experience in the legal profession, according to a statement from the Delhi BJP.

She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Warwick, earning a BA (Hons) in English Literature, and then continued on to the BPP Law School in London to pursue a law degree.

Qualified as barrister at Law, Swaraj was called to the bar from the inn of inner temple in London. She then finished her Masters degree at St Catherine's College, University of Oxford.

She has handled cases concerning contracts, real estate, taxes, international business arbitrations, and a number of criminal trials.

In addition to maintaining her private practice, Bansuri Swaraj has been appointed as the Additional Advocate General for the State of Haryana.

Swaraj claimed that she had previously assisted the party in legal concerns. She added, "I have now been formally granted the chance to serve the party more actively in the position as the Delhi BJP's co-convener of the legal department."

NEW DELHI: Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj made her political debut as she was appointed as co-convenor of the legal cell of Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday. Congratulating Bansuri on this occasion, party president Virendra Sachdeva stated that Swaraj's appointment will take effect right away and expressed the hope that she would help the BJP. In a tweet, Bansuri also thanked senior party leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, “ I am grateful to the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji , Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji , BL Santosh ji, Virendra Sachdeva ji, BJP -Delhi and BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bansuri, who has more than 15 years legal experience currently practices law in the Supreme court. I am grateful to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, @JPNadda ji, @blsanthosh ji, @Virend_Sachdeva ji, @BJP4Delhi and @BJP4India for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell. pic.twitter.com/ItS4to99hn — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) March 26, 2023 Prior to this, She enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 2007 and has 16 years of experience in the legal profession, according to a statement from the Delhi BJP. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Warwick, earning a BA (Hons) in English Literature, and then continued on to the BPP Law School in London to pursue a law degree. Qualified as barrister at Law, Swaraj was called to the bar from the inn of inner temple in London. She then finished her Masters degree at St Catherine's College, University of Oxford. She has handled cases concerning contracts, real estate, taxes, international business arbitrations, and a number of criminal trials. In addition to maintaining her private practice, Bansuri Swaraj has been appointed as the Additional Advocate General for the State of Haryana. Swaraj claimed that she had previously assisted the party in legal concerns. She added, "I have now been formally granted the chance to serve the party more actively in the position as the Delhi BJP's co-convener of the legal department."