TMC wiped out of crucial Haldia election

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In a reflection of Murshidabad’s recent Sagardighi Assembly by-election, in which Left Front-Congress tie-up defeated the ruling Trinamool Congress, the alliance has scored another victory in the elections to Haldia Dock Institute Steering Committee (HDISC) in East Midanpore, wiping out the TMC.

The alliance candidates bagged all 19 seats forcing the labour wings of the TMC and the BJP to return empty-handed.

In earlier elections of the HDISC, the TMC had secured victory in all the seats. In every two years, HDISC goes to elections and the electorates are the permanent workers and officers of Haldia dock.

CPI(M)’s district president Niranjan Singhi said: “We had zero representatives in previous elections. This time the voters decided to support the candidates of our alliance with the Congress.’’

The TMC had bagged minority-dominated Sagardighi Assembly seats for the third straight term since 2011, but it faced a debacle in the by-election after the sitting MLA died. Both the TMC and BJP fielded candidates in 19 seats.

