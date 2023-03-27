Home Nation

We're scared, says Bilkis Bano's husband after snap of rape convict with BJP leaders goes viral

One of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case, Shailesh Chimanlal Bhatt, was spotted on stage on Saturday, alongside BJP MP Jaswant Singh Bhabhor and MLA Shailesh Bhabhor

Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Bilkis Bano's husband Yakub Rasul told local media on Monday that they were becoming afraid after images of a rape convict sitting with BJP leaders went viral.

One of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case, Shailesh Chimanlal Bhatt, was spotted on stage on Saturday, alongside BJP MP Jaswant Singh Bhabhor and MLA Shailesh Bhabhor, during a government-organized event linked to the "Har Ghar Jal Yojana." The event took place in Karamdi village in Dahod district.

Bhatt refused to comment when asked by the media if he attended the program on Saturday but claimed he went there for a "puja" ceremony.

In response, Bilkis Bano's husband Yakub Rashul told local media, "We're already very scared after seeing this. An atmosphere of fear has been created. We hope that the Supreme Court will grant justice to Bilkis and remand these individuals in custody as soon as possible. Jaswant Singh Bhabhor shared the images on Facebook, and the public and media saw them. They are completely fearless."

Social media users shared videos and images from the ceremony that showed Bhatt on stage alongside Dahod MP Jaswant Sinh Bhabhor and Limkheda MLA Shailesh Bhabhor. He was spotted in pictures with them and taking part in the puja. BJP leaders tweeted the pictures as well.

All 11 convicts who had been given life sentences in 2008 for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and deaths of seven of her family members in 2002 had been released as per the Gujarat government's remission policy on August 15 last year. In an effort to prevent the convicts' release, Bilkis has now petitioned the Supreme Court for review.

