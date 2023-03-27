Home Nation

'Will migrate to safer place if govt fails to catch culprits': Kin of J&K's Rajouri terror attack victims

Saroj Bala, who lost two sons -- Prince and Deepak -- in the terrorist attack, said if the government cannot provide her justice, it should "shoot me dead too."

Published: 27th March 2023 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Rajouri terror attack

Family members mourn the death of Deepak Sharma, who along with three other civilians was gunned down by unidentified men, in Dhangri area of Rajouri, on Jan 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Family members of the Dhangri terror attack victims on Monday threatened to migrate from their village to a "safer" place and return the ex-gratia amount if the government fails to catch the attackers and bring them to justice.

Terrorists had struck Dhangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and targeted villagers and fled before planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

While five people were killed in the firing by terrorists, two others died in the IED explosion the next morning.

As many as 14 villagers were injured in the twin attacks.

The attackers are still at large.

Saroj Bala, who lost two sons -- Prince and Deepak -- in the terrorist attack, said if the government cannot provide her justice, it should "shoot me dead too."

"We don't need jobs. We don't need money. We need justice by bringing terrorists and their supporters to book. If they don't address our demand, we will all migrate from here (Dhangri)," she told reporters in Rajouri.

Flanked by a large number of villagers, Bala said though 90 days have passed since the gruesome attack, there were no whereabouts of the terrorists involved.

"We have not received any information about the progress of the case and terrorists involved in the attack so far," She said.

Bala said she appreciated the support provided to the victims' families by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J-K BJP Ravinder Raina.

READ MORE | 'My world has ended': Mother who lost both sons in Rajouri terror strike

However, contrary to it, the J-K DGP said the attackers were Pakistani terrorists and have gone back after the killings, she added. "How is it that? My son was fired 18 to 20 rounds. Terrorists from across the border would fire a single or twin shot to kill a person but why were so many bullets fired? They (attackers) killed people after checking their IDs," Bala said.

"Even if that is true, what about those who gave them support to infiltrate, guided them and provided food and shelter here," she asked.

"The administration, in order to escape its responsibilities, transferred the SSP and the SHO probing case," Bala said.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday had said terrorists had infiltrated from Pakistan and killed innocent people in Dhangri village.

Asserting that the victims' families do not need jobs or ex-gratia, Dhangri village sarpanch Deeraj Kumar said that the money will be returned back to to the same account where from it was credited if justice is not provided to the families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhangri terror attack Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp