INTERVIEW | Will ensure smooth yatra, fix copying mafia: U'Khand CM Dhami

The BJP has projected Pushkar Singh Dhami as one of the ablest chief ministers in its stock. The 2022 polls provided a clear indication: Dhami lost his Assembly seat in the election, though his party won with an overwhelming majority.

However, Dhami remained the undisputed choice for the top job for the BJP leadership. The Champawat MLA vacated his seat for Dhami to enable him to re-enter the Uttarakhand Assembly through a by-election.

Dhami is perceived to be a close aide of Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the state’s second CM and former Maharashtra governor. Dhami was the officer on special duty to Koshyari from 2001 to 2002 and held important positions within the party’s organisational structure.

In an interview with Narendra Sethi, Dhami (47) identifies the ‘copying mafia’ involved in exam paper leaks/ recruitment scams and the need to ensure a smooth Badrinath Yatra pilgrimage in the wake of the “sinking” of Joshimath as prime objectives of his administration.

Excerpts:

It is widely believed that the ‘copying mafia’ has links with political leaders. How do you plan to uproot it?

The so-called copying mafia has been active in the state for a long time. We have launched a strong campaign against the crime and brought the country’s first stringent anti-copying ordinance, which provides for life imprisonment as well as a fine of Rs 10 crore. We have also put in place a transparent system in the recruitment process to ensure justice for deserving candidates.

Some organizations demand a CBI inquiry into corruption in recruitment exams. Why does the government want to avoid it?

Those who demand a CBI inquiry want to put the matter on the back burner. Such people have their supporters associated with the cheating mafia and they want the case postponed for 3-4 years. The government will not allow it. We have sent more than 50 people to jail, including many influential people. Besides, property worth crores of rupees tied to such people has been seized and demolished.

Your tough decisions have made many leaders, including those from your party, uncomfortable. Why?

This question should be posed to them. Our resolve is to make Uttarakhand corruption-free and transform it into a leading state on the development scale by the year 2025. This is not just my opinion but also the ambition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has deep faith in Baba Kedarnath. By adopting a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, the BJP government has given a transparent administration in the state.

You were the first to bring in the religious conversion law. What was the urgent need for such a measure?

Devbhoomi (the ‘land of gods’ as Uttarakhand is known as) is the centre of faith of crores of Hindus. Religious conversion -- forced or induced through monetary consideration -- will not be allowed to flourish in this holy land. The sole purpose of bringing the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act is to strictly deal with those indulging in forced conversions. The stringent law, which has now come into force, has a provision of imprisonment of up to 10 years.

In the wake of land submergence at Joshimath, the Badrinath Yatra has again emerged as a challenge for the government. How do you plan to ensure a smooth pilgrimage?

Our government stands as a guardian of every disaster-affected person in Joshimath. Such disasters are a result of natural phenomenon. However, scientists and expert teams have worked day and night to find solutions to such problems with a humane approach. This also requires strong willpower on the part of the government. We have sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for the disaster-affected people in the state’s Budget.

Uttarakhand has not done well in the field of education. How do you plan to improve the situation?

Our government has focused exclusively on the education sector this time. To address the basic needs in government schools as well as bring in quality improvement, we have also made special provisions in the Budget. The positive results will soon be visible on the ground. Besides, our officers and experts will study the successful patterns in other states.

Since you have worked with many chief ministers, both in undivided Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which CM has impressed you the most?

I believe irrespective of party politics, I should follow anyone who has a positive attitude towards the state and the country. My approach towards the state and its development should be inclusive.

