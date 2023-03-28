Home Nation

Israel shuts all its embassies amid unrest in country

A File photo of Israelis protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset in Jerusalem. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Israel has decided to close its embassies across the world, including the one in New Delhi. The development comes amid widespread protests domestically over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reforms.

The Israeli embassy in Delhi has been instructed to remain closed and will not offer any consular services until further notice. The development came on a day when the Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon welcomed Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs cadet to India.

“They were here to interact with people from various fields and learn more about India and we are hopeful they will enjoy the rich cultural heritage of India,’’ Ambassador Gilon stated. Israel is witnessing social unrest. Thousands of people have taken to the streets after Prime Minister Netanyahu sacked his Defence Minister for questioning the judicial overhaul.

Israel’s largest trade union Histadrut has called for a general strike that includes all Israeli diplomatic missions across the world. Airport operations have been hit and protestors outside Parliament include business leaders, bank chiefs, and pilots among others.

Netanyahu has been on trial for corruption in three cases. After he was indicted, his former allies turned against him and he couldn’t form a stable government which led to a political crisis that led to five elections in less than four years. After coming back to power last year, key members of the Likud party pledged to overhaul the country’s judicial system. Critics say this will push their ideological agendas, while the government insists they are necessary.

