Jaipur Diary: Social media amused by Gehlot govt's announcement of new districts

Social media amused by new districts

As soon as CM Ashok Gehlot announced the formation of 19 new districts and 3 new divisions in his budget, social media was flooded with memes. The majority of these memes were aimed at taunting the rampant factionalism in the ruling Congress and the rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Some wrote, “The dog was taken away by the monkey. Now which district’s police will find it?” With CM Gehlot’s home district of Jodhpur divided into east and west, many users asked which district will the favourite dishes of Jodhpur - now belong to?

Desert festival keeps Rajasthan culture alive

Rajasthan’s vibrant and colourful culture was on full display at the ‘Thar Mahotsav-2023’ held in the desert district of Barmer. A special delight for the audience were the decked-up rural girls who lit up the stage of the festival adorned with heavy ornaments from head to toe. These girls were wearing 30 to 40 kg of gold ornaments in Rajputi dress and the cost of the jewellery has been estimated at `35 lakh for each one of the young ladies. Komal, a Junior Assistant in Bikaner Education Department, won the title of ‘Thar Sundari’. She arrived wearing a total of 35 kg of gold.

Parineeti Chopra at a handloom show

More than 100 members of FICCI FLO Jaipur presented a designer collection in which the models were seen reflecting the femininity and beauty of Jaipur. The designers shared the changing style of handloom with their creativity. On the occasion, actress Parineeti Chopra was a special attraction. She said that handloom cherishes thousands of years of culture and heritage. The event showcased the collection of renowned designers of Jaipur. Mudrika Dhoka, President, FICCI Flow, said that the message of women empowerment has been given through this collection and the outfits made in handloom fabric were kept in pastel colours like for the pink City of Jaipur.

