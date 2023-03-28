Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid opposition protests

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Tuesday as opposition protests over the Adani issue continued with several leaders, dressed in black, raising slogans against the government.

As the House re-assembled at 2 pm after adjournment in the morning, opposition members rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Amid din, papers, as well as reports, were laid on the table of the House.

As the opposition members, several of whom were dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government, continued their protests and sloganeering while holding placards with 'save democracy' written on them, Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Earlier in the day, the Question Hour was again washed out and the proceedings were adjourned in less than a minute after the House convened for the day.

Congress members S Jothi Mani and Ramya Haridas tore the order papers and hurled them towards the Chair.

Another Congress member T N Prathapan hurled a black scarf at the Chair, but it was blocked by a marshal even as the member tried to push the scarf towards the Chair.

Amid the din, P V Midhun Reddy, who was in the Chair, said the behaviour of the members was inappropriate and adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The ruling front and the opposition members are at loggerheads over the Adani issue and the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lower House.

Since the start of the second part of the Budget Session on March 13, Lok Sabha has been witnessing frequent disruptions with Opposition members demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

The Question Hour has been disrupted every day since March 13.

