Anurag slams Priyanka, calls her defence of Gandhi family ‘arrogance’

Union minister Anurag Thakur slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for comparing the Gandhi family with the dynasty of Lord Ram, saying the remark smacked of “arrogance”.

Published: 28th March 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders on Monday continued their tirade against the Congress party on Monday, hitting out at its national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and ex-MP Rahul Gandhi.

Union minister Anurag Thakur slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for comparing the Gandhi family with the dynasty of Lord Ram, saying the remark smacked of “arrogance”. He also said that Rahul Gandhi cannot be Savarkar even in his dreams. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and his family for considering itself a “class apart, elite and above the Constitution”. 

Shekhawat said that neither the BJP nor the Centre had anything to do with the Wayanad MP’s disqualification following his conviction in a defamation case. “But the way Congress is creating an uproar over a judicial and lawful exercise shows that the Gandhi family considers itself above India’s judicial process, Constitution and democratic system,” he said.

He also accused Gandhi of insulting a patriot and freedom fighters such as Veer Savarkar. Shekhawat also accused Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh of insulting the Rajya Sabha chairperson with their conduct.  Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, asked Rahul Gandhi to tender an apology to the nation for his remarks.

Speaking to the media at the BJP’s headquarters, Goyal said, “Rahul Gandhi should have apologised to end the topic, but his arrogance is coming in the way,” he remarked. He said that the Modi government will never allow anyone to compromise with the law. “We consider the law as paramount and the Constitution of India is equal for all. Every citizen has to do his work under the Constitution and law,” he said. 

