Those involved in corruption coming on one platform: PM Modi attacks Opposition parties

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at Opposition parties, which united to protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and ‘misuse’ of the central agencies. Terming their protest ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’ (Protect Corrupt Movement), Modi said when (investigation) agencies act against people indulged in corruption; they are attacked.

“Today, all corrupts are coming on the same platform. The campaign, which the BJP has launched against corruption, has rattled the foundation of the corruption and corrupts… When the court gives a verdict, the court is questioned. Some parties together have launched a campaign –‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’ to save the corrupt. Whenever BJP comes to power, it causes a big blow to corruption,” said the PM.

Sharpening his attack on the opposition, Modi further added that conspiracies are being hatched to end the credibility of our institutions.

“Our constitutional institutions are our foundation, and therefore our very foundation is being targeted and defamed to stop the development of India… for the first time in seven decades, such an action is being taken against the corrupt. When we will do so much, then some people will be upset and will be angry but the action against corruption won’t be stopped because of their (Opposition) false allegations,” he said.

INTERVIEW| CBI, ED are extended arms of BJP, Modi: KT Rama Rao

He was speaking at the inauguration of an extension of the BJP headquarters in the national capital. Taking on the Congress, Modi said that the Country can never forget that black phase in 1984.

“Congress got a historic mandate in those elections (1984), it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren’t demoralised and didn’t blame others. Congress leaders used to say that they would wipe out Jana Sangh. Today Congress says that Modi ‘teri kabar khudegi’ (Modi, your grave would be dug). Several attempts were made to eliminate Jana Sangh and the BJP but they failed miserably,” the PM said while taking a swipe at the grand old party.

Recalling the BJP’s journey in politics Modi said that the journey of the BJP had begun with two Lok Sabha seats, and is now at 303 seats.

“BJP is the only pan-India party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives opportunity to the youth to progress,” he said adding that the BJP works for strengthening democracy. The BJP has moved far ahead by virtue of its workers’ dedication and the spirit of service to the people, he added.

“The BJP has covered a long distance of sheer sacrifice, dedication and services to the nation. Now, the BJP is recognised as World’s the most important party. The BJP is dedicated to making a vibrant India, atambirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It works with a decided goal for the next 10-15 years,” he said.

ALSO READ | 14 Opposition parties move SC against BJP's ‘misuse’ of Central agencies

He added that the BJP has got more than 50 per cent votes in many states just because of its services to society and the nation for an empowered Bharat. On the electoral success of the party in northeastern states, Mod said that the entire northeast is the best example of the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

“Population of northeast India is vibrant. People of the northeast have shown unprecedented faith in the BJP. Today, the BJP has four CMs in the northeast. And in the other two states, we have a coalition government. The credit for this success goes to our workers. Because of their hard work, BJP’s expansion is taking place in the south also,” Modi said while praising BJP workers.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP governments are becoming synonymous with aspirations, development and progress. “The BJP government is now considered as a ‘brand of governance,” he said.

Modi asks party leaders to be ready for ‘strong fight’

PM Narendra Modi has asked his party MPs to get ready to face a string of challenges ahead as the more success the party gets more the challenges will be emerging. Modi reportedly said, “The more, the BJP will continue getting electoral success and rise, the more the attacks from the other side (Opposition) will be increasing their attack on us.”

