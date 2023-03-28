Understanding your responsibilities is the need of the hour: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Calling upon the citizens to understand their responsibility in nation-building, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it was possible to outsmart China and become the world's most powerful nation if every citizen of the nation performs his or her duties faithfully. While unveiling a prominent medico of Purvanchal, Dr YD Singh's statue and a 'memorial book' at the AD Academy in Basti on Tuesday, the CM maintained that every Indian should aspire to create a developed India. "Respecting our heritage is necessary for this. Without any bias, start performing your duties. You must have seen that everyone is being benefitted from the schemes of the government without any discrimination," he added. CM Yogi recalled that though Dr Singh was born in Basti, he chose Gorakhpur as his Karmabhoomi (workplace). The CM paid tributes to Dr Singh for his efforts to take Gorakhpur Medical College to newer heights especially the paediatrics department. "The efforts he made at his level as a sensitive doctor to save the lives of lakhs of children of eastern Uttar Pradesh are commendable as then there was no money for medical college," said the CM. The CM added that Dr YD Singh changed the lives of lakhs of children in eastern UP where there was no social worker like him. "When the BRD Medical College was closed, he used to look after children at his home. In addition to this, he used to provide free medical care to kids every Saturday and Sunday in Basti. Often people forget their duties when they get a bigger responsibility. The biggest need right now is understanding your responsibilities," Yogi remarked.