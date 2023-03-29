Ajit Doval's firm message against 'unilateral military superiority' 

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Global security is faced with several challenges on account of developments in recent years. The Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) region is also affected by the impact of these challenges, said National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

"It is my view that the goals and vision of SCO, as enshrined in its Charter, can show us the path forward. The Charter calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and inviolability of State borders, non-use of force or threat international relations and seeking no unilateral military superiority in adjacent areas," said Doval hosting an in-person SCO NSA meet in Delhi on Wednesday.

The reference to unilateral military superiority can be construed as a reference to China and its interference on India’s borders.

Pakistan and China attended the meeting virtually, while Russia took part in person (Nikolai Patrushev attended on behalf of Russia).

"The SCO Charter also exhorts us to maintain and develop relations with other States and international organisations and to cooperate in the prevention of international conflicts and in their peaceful settlement,’’ Doval added.

Speaking about terrorism, Doval said that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are the most serious threats to international peace and security.

"Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable. It is important therefore for all countries to fulfill the obligations enshrined in relevant counter-terrorism cooperation

protocols, including UNSC Resolutions 1267, 1373 and successor Resolutions, for the purpose of identifying and implementing sanctions against global terrorist entities,’’ said Doval.

SCO members also spoke about improving connectivity for which they were ready to cooperate and invest.

While expanding connectivity, it is important to ensure that such initiatives are

consultative, transparent, and participatory, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. India is also committed to fulfilling our obligations under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and to the inclusion of the Chabahar port within the framework of INSTC.

Though India became a member of the SCO only in June 2017, this is the first time it is hosting such events under the SCO Presidency. The members include India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Iran is likely to become a member this year. The SCO dialogue partners include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt are slated to become dialogue partners.

