Home Nation

Ajit Doval's firm message against 'unilateral military superiority' 

The reference to unilateral military superiority can be construed as a reference to China and its interference on India’s borders.

Published: 29th March 2023 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval (File photo| AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Global security is faced with several challenges on account of developments in recent years. The Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) region is also affected by the impact of these challenges, said National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

"It is my view that the goals and vision of SCO, as enshrined in its Charter, can show us the path forward. The Charter calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and inviolability of State borders, non-use of force or threat international relations and seeking no unilateral military superiority in adjacent areas," said Doval hosting an in-person SCO NSA meet in Delhi on Wednesday.

The reference to unilateral military superiority can be construed as a reference to China and its interference on India’s borders.

Pakistan and China attended the meeting virtually, while Russia took part in person (Nikolai Patrushev attended on behalf of Russia).

"The SCO Charter also exhorts us to maintain and develop relations with other States and international organisations and to cooperate in the prevention of international conflicts and in their peaceful settlement,’’ Doval added.

Speaking about terrorism, Doval said that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are the most serious threats to international peace and security.

"Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable. It is important therefore for all countries to fulfill the obligations enshrined in relevant counter-terrorism cooperation
protocols, including UNSC Resolutions 1267, 1373 and successor Resolutions, for the purpose of identifying and implementing sanctions against global terrorist entities,’’ said Doval.

SCO members also spoke about improving connectivity for which they were ready to cooperate and invest.

While expanding connectivity, it is important to ensure that such initiatives are
consultative, transparent, and participatory, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. India is also committed to fulfilling our obligations under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and to the inclusion of the Chabahar port within the framework of INSTC.

Though India became a member of the SCO only in June 2017, this is the first time it is hosting such events under the SCO Presidency. The members include India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Iran is likely to become a member this year. The SCO dialogue partners include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt are slated to become dialogue partners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shanghai Corporation Organisation SCO Ajit Doval
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp