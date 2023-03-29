Calcutta HC orders CBI to probe attack on Union minister’s car

Home Nation

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the attack on the convoy of Union Minister of State (Home) Nisith Pramanik at Dinhat, Cooch Behar, on February 25.

Published: 29th March 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the attack on the convoy of Union Minister of State (Home) Nisith Pramanik at Dinhat, Cooch Behar, on February 25. Tuesday’s order came after the division bench went through a report submitted by the West Bengal police and the judges was not satisfied with the findings of the state police, said a lawyer.

The division bench comprising chief justice Prakash Srivastava and justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj ordered a CBI probe into the attack. The court transferred the case to the SBI for an impartial probe,’’ said 
the lawyer.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had moved the high court seeking a CBI probe into the attack alleging the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress carried out the attack when Pramanik was on his way to attend a political programme at his hometown Dinhata. In his petition, Adhikari alleged the state police, instead of acting against the actual culprits, registered against BJP workers and arrested 20 of them.
 

