Home Nation

Rose Valley: ED attaches assets worth Rs 159 crore in money laundering case 

A provisional order for attachment of assets has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and as many as 139 immovable properties have been frozen.

Published: 29th March 2023 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rose Valley group of companies | PTI file photo

Rose Valley group of companies. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Assets worth around Rs 150 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of an ongoing investigation against the Rose Valley Group, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday.

A provisional order for attachment of assets has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and as many as 139 immovable properties consisting of land, flats, commercial and office space, shops etc. registered in the name of various companies of Rose Valley Group and its directors in Tripura, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, have been frozen, the agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR and charge sheets.

Probe found, the ED said, that funds were collected by selling "fake and fabricated" schemes through a chain of agents located in Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand and several other states.

"In Assam, schemes were sold in the name of Rose Valley Real Estate and Construction Ltd. (RVRECL) and its associates groups and the funds collected by selling fake schemes were routed and transferred to the corporate office of Rose Valley Group in Kolkata," it said.

The funds were later transferred from the corporate office to the accounts of various companies in the guise of loans and advances, it said.

The agency said an amount of about Rs 718 crore remains "unpaid" to the Assam-based investors.

The ED investigation against the Rose Valley Group and its chairman Gautam Kundu dates back to 2014 and the agency has also filed multiple charge sheets before the courts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rose Valley Group ED Enforcement Directorate Money laundering
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp