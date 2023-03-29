Shocker in Madhya Pradesh as MLA's kin murdered after refusing to give friends his new motorbike

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 17-year-old relative of independent MLA Kedar Dawar was allegedly murdered by two friends for refusing to give them his new Bullet motorbike in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh.

Police said Abhinay Dawar, son of Bhagwanpura-Khargone MLA Dawar’s veterinary doctor cousin, was murdered on March 23 evening on the outskirts of Khargone town.

The murder accused duo, including youth Yash Patel (who possibly has criminal antecedents) and a minor, subsequently hanged Abhinay’s body on a tree.

Both the accused are in police custody and have been booked, while a third youth, who is known to the Dawar family, too is being questioned by cops, following the bereaved family’s allegations of being the actual mastermind of the horrific killing, a senior Khargone district police officer told The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

Abhinay was missing since March 23 evening from his home in Khargone town, after he left on his Bullet motorcycle to buy chocolate for himself and medicines for his mother.

The mysterious disappearance of the teenager was reported by the family to local police on March 24, after which the police probe led to Yash Patel and a minor, who were the last to talk with Abhinay on the phone, before he went missing.

Subsequent grilling of the duo led to them spilling the beans.

The duo disclosed to the police that they had called Abhinay to the outskirts of Khargone town on March 23 evening, after which all three of them consumed beer on Khargone-Bistan Road.

The duo subsequently asked Abhinay to give his new Bullet bike to them for a few days, but he refused. They then hit him on the head with a beer bottle, after which he turned unconscious.

They subsequently took him to a nearby trenching ground and strangulated him before hanging his body from a tree with a rope. To ensure that their crime remained hidden, the duo covered the spot with thorny branches and decamped with the bike.

Based on the information provided by the accused duo, the police recovered Abhinay’s body on Khargone’s outskirts on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

