14 dead as roof of Indore temple stepwell caves in, operations underway to rescue others

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: 14 devotees have died after being trapped in a 40-ft deep ancient stepwell (bavdi) after the concrete slab roof over it caved in at a temple in Indore, according to a senior police official

Thirteen bodies were retrieved from the well, while two of the 19 who were rescued alive died at the hospital. Eleven of the deceased are women while two are men. One is supposedly a young boy.

Four rescued devotees are stated to be in a critical condition and are in ICUs.

The mishap happened during the Ram Navami celebration at the Beleshwar Jhulelal Mahadev Temple in Indore’s Patel Nagar area, on Thursday at 11 am.

Overcrowding in the temple premises is said to be the reason for the collapse.

Rescue operations underway after the roof of an ancient stepwell situated in a temple collapsed during Ram Navami celebrations, in Indore. (Photo | PTI)

Rescue operations underway

Water is currently being drained out of the well as more bodies are feared to be trapped in the water inside the stepwell.

Divers along with special equipment have been sent into the stepwell.



Ladders made out of ropes are being used to rescue the trapped devotees.

Rescue operations are likely to continue until late evening.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, the District Collector, and the Police Commissioner are supervising rescue operations by the local police and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force personnel.

Key political leaders, including national BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, his MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya, and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari are at the spot.

#WATCH | Stepwell collapse at Indore temple | "As per the latest info, 11 bodies have been recovered. Of the 19 people who were rescued, two died. So, a total of 13 have died. Order has been given to probe into the incident," says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. pic.twitter.com/4HgzkSGUlI — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

Briefing journalists at the spot, Kailash Vijayvargiya said: "I've asked the authorities to provide oxygen support and lights inside the well."

A magisterial probe has been instituted to look into the mishap.

Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of each of the deceased. Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured.

Devotees trapped in a stepwell that caved in, at a temple in Indore city, Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the incident and offered prayers to the families of the victims. "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Chouhan Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," he tweeted.

(With online desk inputs)

