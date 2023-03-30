Indore temple stepwell caves in trapping 25 devotees 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 25 devotees were trapped in a 40-ft deep well after the concrete slab over the well caved in at a temple in Indore. The mishap happened during the Ram Navami celebration at the temple in Indore’s Patel Nagar area, on Thursday.

Overcrowding in the temple premises is said to be the reason for the collapse.

Detailing about the incident and the rescue operations, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Bhopal that while 10-12 devotees have been safely rescued alive out of the stepwell, 7-8 others are stated to be safe in the stepwell.

All the devotees rescued from the stepwell have been rushed in ambulances to different hospitals for primary treatment, as some of them have sustained head injuries. The Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, the district collector and the police commissioner are supervising rescue operations by local police and SDERF personnel at the spot.

Key political leaders, including national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, his MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya and Cong MLA Jitu Patwari are on the spot.

Briefing the journalists at the spot, Kailash Vijayvargiya said 12 devotees have so far been rescued alive from the well and the remaining devotees will be rescued within the next 15 minutes, as two jawans are in the well. "I've asked the authorities to provide oxygen support and lights inside the well," he added.

Divers along with special equipment have been sent into the stepwell and ladders made out of ropes are being used to rescue all trapped devotees.

