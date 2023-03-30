Kolkata Diary: Mamata takes charge of madrasa education

Pranab Mondal By

Mamata takes charge of madrasa education

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assumed the charge of the minority affairs and madarsa education department from cabinet colleage Mohammad Ghulam Rabbani. The change is said to be crucial as minorities form a third of the electorates in the state. The development came following TMC’s defeat by the by-election in the Sagardighi Assembly segment, where minorities form 68 per cent of the total electorates, prompting the ruling party to find out if its minority vote bank eroded or not. The candidate of Left Front and Congress alliance bagged the seat.

Education dept forms NEP panel

The higher education department formed a six-member committee to explore the possibility and identify the higher education institutions where a four-year undergraduate programme can be introduced in compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. A notice signed by a special secretary in the education department says a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Suranjan Das, interim vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University to explore the possibility. All universities provide honours degree after three years.

Jamini Roy’s home turned into a museum

The house of artist Jamini Roy, which was acquired by Delhi Art Gallery (DAG) will be turned into a museum and cultural resource centre on the life, works and time of the artist. It was earlier announced that the house at Ballygunge Place will be turned into India’s first private single-artist museum and resource centre on the life, works and time of Roy. DAG intends to renovate the three-storey house with the help of restoration architects and designers before turning it into a museum. “The acquisition of Roy’s house is the single most important project undertaken by DAG in its three decades and is due to open next year,’’ said an official of the agency.

