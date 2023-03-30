Home Nation

Mamata urges all parties to fight BJP unitedly in 2024 Lok Sabha polls 

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who started a two-day sit-in here to protest the Union government's alleged discriminatory attitude towards the state, called the BJP party 'Dushasana'.

Published: 30th March 2023 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks during a sit-in demonstration near BR Ambedkar statue at Red Road.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks during a sit-in demonstration near BR Ambedkar statue at Red Road. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged all political parties in the country to unitedly fight the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha election.

Stating that the 2024 Parliamentary polls will be a fight between the citizens of the country and the BJP, Banerjee said people from all religions -Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi - must unite to defeat the saffron party to save Indian democracy.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who started a two-day sit-in here to protest the Union government's alleged discriminatory attitude towards the state, called the BJP party 'Dushasana' which has "devastated the country by selling the LIC and SBI".

"Every political party in India must unite to oust this BJP government. Remove 'Dushasana' BJP and save the common man of the country and Indian democracy," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Lok Sabha election BJP Trinamool Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp