NIA chargesheets three LeT operatives for planning attacks in Hyderabad

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet on Wednesday against three operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who were allegedly involved in planning terror attacks in Hyderabad during the Dasara festival in 2022.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the NIA has charged Mohd Abdul Wajid, also known as Zahed, Samiuddin also known as Sami, and Maaz Hasan Farooq also known as Maaz, for their involvement in a terrorist plot to raise funds, acquire explosives and recruit individuals into the LeT. The NIA took over the investigation from Hyderabad police in January this year.

As per NIA sources, four hand grenades were dropped at a remote location near Manoharabad village on the Hyderabad-Nagpur Highway (NH-44) on September 28, 2022. Zahed arranged for the collection of the hand grenade consignment through Sami, and then gave one grenade each to Sami and Maaz. He instructed them to throw the grenades at public gatherings during the Dasara festival.

However, their plans were foiled as they were arrested before they could carry out the attacks. The police recovered the grenades from their possession during a search of their homes, and `20 lakhs was seized from Zahed.

Detailed investigations have revealed that Zahed, Sami, and Maaz were in contact with Farhatulla Ghori, who is classified as an “individual terrorist” according to the Government of India’s records. At the same time, they were also associated with LeT leaders and operatives such as Siddiqu Bin Osman, who is also known as Abu Hanzala, Abdul Majeed, who is also known as Chotu, and others. Their plan was to carry out bomb blasts at crowded locations in Hyderabad.

Farhatulla Ghori, Siddiqu Bin Osman Abu Hanzala and Abdul Majeed are based in Pakistan. Ghori recruited Zahed from online platforms and sent funds to him through hawala channels while Zahed was tasked with recruiting more people into LeT and carrying out terrorist activities. Sami, Maaz and Mohammed Kaleem were influenced and instigated by Zahed to work for LeT.

NIA unravelled all these facts and has filed a chargesheet today against Zahed, Sami and Maaz under sections 120B, 153A of IPC, sections 4, 5, 6 of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908 and sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 of the UA (P) Act, 1967.

