Puducherry to get new AYUSH hospital, remuneration of ASHA workers to rise

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: An integrated 50-bed AYUSH (Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy Unani Siddha and Homeopathy) hospital will be established on a 30,000 sqft land in Karaikal for Rs 15 crore during 2023-2024, said Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy in the assembly on Wednesday.

Government land belonging to the animal husbandry department has been earmarked for this and a fund of Rs 2 crore is allocated for the preliminary work, he said.

In another announcement, he said that a well-equipped hospital will be set up in a rural area. Replying to a question, he added that an ECG facility will be provided in Bahour PHC. Making a suo motto announcement, the CM said that the government would enhance the remuneration of ASHA workers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. The salary of staff engaged under the Rajiv Gandhi breakfast scheme for school students would be increased to Rs 18,000 per month.

When members pressed for payment of the employees of private sector undertakings and cooperative institutions, which are running under loss, Rangasamy said that the government has been conceding their demands but the staff should discharge their duties in the larger interest of making the undertakings profitable. Government can provide subsidies only to a certain extent.

Speaker R Selvam issued a ruling that directs government secretaries R Kesavan and A Nedunchezhian to pursue the proposal with the Ministry of Home Affairs to create 83 posts in Puducherry Civil Supplies (PCS) and secure the approval within a month.

He said that the PCS officers are not being given proper promotions and they are facing difficulties by getting additional department charges. A total of 62 posts were created in Puducherry Civil Service Rules, 1967 and have remained the same since then. The Speaker, in another ruling, banned the use of single-use plastic in the assembly premises from May 1.

PUDUCHERRY: An integrated 50-bed AYUSH (Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy Unani Siddha and Homeopathy) hospital will be established on a 30,000 sqft land in Karaikal for Rs 15 crore during 2023-2024, said Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy in the assembly on Wednesday. Government land belonging to the animal husbandry department has been earmarked for this and a fund of Rs 2 crore is allocated for the preliminary work, he said. In another announcement, he said that a well-equipped hospital will be set up in a rural area. Replying to a question, he added that an ECG facility will be provided in Bahour PHC. Making a suo motto announcement, the CM said that the government would enhance the remuneration of ASHA workers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. The salary of staff engaged under the Rajiv Gandhi breakfast scheme for school students would be increased to Rs 18,000 per month.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When members pressed for payment of the employees of private sector undertakings and cooperative institutions, which are running under loss, Rangasamy said that the government has been conceding their demands but the staff should discharge their duties in the larger interest of making the undertakings profitable. Government can provide subsidies only to a certain extent. Speaker R Selvam issued a ruling that directs government secretaries R Kesavan and A Nedunchezhian to pursue the proposal with the Ministry of Home Affairs to create 83 posts in Puducherry Civil Supplies (PCS) and secure the approval within a month. He said that the PCS officers are not being given proper promotions and they are facing difficulties by getting additional department charges. A total of 62 posts were created in Puducherry Civil Service Rules, 1967 and have remained the same since then. The Speaker, in another ruling, banned the use of single-use plastic in the assembly premises from May 1.