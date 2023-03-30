Home Nation

Tackle inflation: Central govt directs traders, and stockists to declare pulses stock 

Published: 30th March 2023 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Pulses, ration, food

Image used for representational purposes only

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To control the rising price of pulses, especially Tur (Pigeopea), the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) has directed pulses importers, traders, stockists, etc., to declare stocks availability in a routine transparent manner to ensure the Tur prices get normalised in the domestic market.

Today, the government has conducted a virtual meeting with pulse importers; the traders association strictly asked them to declare the stock kept at different ports and go-downs.

The participants were the Indian Pulses and Grains Association, Daal Miller Association, Tamil Nadu Pulses Importer and Exporters Association, Tamil Nadu Daal Miller Association, All India Dal Miller Association, Overseas Agro Traders Association Myanmar and others. 

Tur pulses stock declared on the government web portal by dealers, importers, millers and stockists this year on January 2 was 11.95 lakh tonnes. On the direction of the government, till March 28, the total stock increased to 12.64 lakh tonnes, and the government termed it as not enough.

In January 2020, the price of Lemon Tur- a variety of pulses doubled. It was USD 570/tonne Fair Average Quality (FAQ), which increased to USD 1040/T in March 2023.

Even Tur price in Tamil Nadu has increased around 17 percent this March compared to last year's March. 

“Even the price of pulses increased around 12 percent from early march to the end of march this year,” says Rahul Chuahan, agri-commodity expert.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, advised importers not to hold back any stock which may disrupt the availability of pulses in the domestic market. State governments have requested to get information from warehouse service providers, both public and private. To cross-validate the stocks declared, states were also requested to get information from warehouse service providers, both public and private. 

“The need to monitor stocks of imported pulses at custom bonded warehouses was also emphasised to ensure their timely release from Ports,” says Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary.

The Department is also planning to interact with all stakeholders across the value chain to ensure availability and affordability of pulses for consumers. 

The Pulses Associations and Importers have assured wholehearted cooperation in transparently disclosing the stocks. 

