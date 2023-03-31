Chandigarh Diary: Mann’s pic blackened in mohalla clinic

Harpreet Bajwa By

Mann’s pic blackened in mohalla clinic

Angry at the removal of photos of Bhagat Singh and his uncle Ajit Singh from the Mohalla Clinic in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of the freedom fighter, youths blackened the picture of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the clinic. The clinic was previously a Primary Health Centre which earlier had photographs of Bhagat Singh and Ajit Singh adorning the wall. They were later removed when it was made a mohalla clinic. The protesters claimed to be members of the Punjab Students Union. Later, the police arrested three members of the Union. One of them claimed Mann had used Bhagat Singh’s name to garner votes.

G20 delegates enjoy Chandigarh’s culture

Delegates attending the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) visited Chandigarh’s Rock Garden on March 29, where a few of them danced to the tunes of the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the movie RRR. Chandigarh Administration had hosted a dinner for the visiting delegates. They were treated to a cultural extravaganza, featuring local dances and music, and got a chance to experience the rich and diverse culinary heritage of the region. The dishes, made from millet included, millet cheesecake, millet chocolate brownies, Bajre Ki roti, dal Baati Churma and Millets Tikki, among others. The ADM is being held under the Agriculture Working Group of G20.

Moosewala’s father praises Yogi

Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, on the occasion of his son’s first Barsi (death anniversary) in Moga praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the crackdown on gangsters and criminals in the state. He said that if Yogi had been in Punjab, his son’s murder would not have taken place. Singh said that his son was killed because the ‘Punjab government was sleeping... in 2024, people will be compelled to vote for Yogi’. He stated this in the presence of the top leadership of the Punjab Congress. This video went viral on the social media.

