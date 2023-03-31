Home Nation

Chandigarh Diary: Mann’s pic blackened in mohalla clinic

The protesters claimed to be members of Punjab Students Union. Later, the police arrested three members of the Union.

Published: 31st March 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. (Photo | Bhagwant Mann Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Mann’s pic blackened in mohalla clinic 
Angry at the removal of photos of Bhagat Singh and his uncle Ajit Singh from the Mohalla Clinic in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of the freedom fighter, youths blackened the picture of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the clinic. The clinic was previously a Primary Health Centre which earlier had photographs of Bhagat Singh and Ajit Singh adorning the wall. They were later removed when it was made a mohalla clinic.  The protesters claimed to be members of the Punjab Students Union. Later, the police arrested three members of the Union. One of them claimed Mann had used Bhagat Singh’s name to garner votes.

G20 delegates enjoy Chandigarh’s culture
Delegates attending the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) visited Chandigarh’s Rock Garden on March 29, where a few of them danced to the tunes of the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the movie RRR. Chandigarh Administration had hosted a dinner for the visiting delegates. They were treated to a cultural extravaganza, featuring local dances and music, and got a chance to experience the rich and diverse culinary heritage of the region. The dishes, made from millet included, millet cheesecake, millet chocolate brownies, Bajre Ki roti, dal Baati Churma and Millets Tikki, among others.  The ADM is being held under the Agriculture Working Group of G20.

Moosewala’s father praises Yogi
Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala,  on the occasion of his son’s first Barsi (death anniversary) in Moga praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the crackdown on gangsters and criminals in the state. He said that if Yogi had been in Punjab, his son’s murder would not have taken place. Singh said that his son was killed because the ‘Punjab government was sleeping... in 2024, people will be compelled to vote for Yogi’. He stated this in the presence of the top leadership of the Punjab  Congress. This video went viral on the social media.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khatkar Kalan Bhagwant Mann
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp