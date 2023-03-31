Home Nation

Grand alliance sees red as Shah set to visit Patna, his fourth in 6 months

Shah’s visits to the state in quick succession have created a flutter in political circles.

Published: 31st March 2023

Amit shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo| T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Bihar from April 1, his fourth visit in the last six months. Shah will address a public meeting in Nawada and also attend Samrat Ashoka’s birth anniversary function in Sasaram the next day.

Shah’s visits to the state in quick succession have created a flutter in the political circles with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar without naming Shah or BJP, said on Thursday that people should be cautious as attempts would be made to exploit the historical figure (Samrat Ashoka) for political gains.

“In a few days, someone from Delhi will come and mislead people in the name of Samrat Ashoka,” he added. Shah’s visit to Bihar assumes special significance due to the appointment of the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar legislative council Samrat Choudhary, known for his anti-Nitish rhetoric and also the appointment of Sunil Ojha, considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the co-in charge of Bihar BJP.

BJP has intensified its efforts to strengthen its organisation and also broaden its support base by wooing different castes ever since Nitish walked out from the NDA to form a new government with the support of grand alliance constituents in the state.

BJP is trying to make a dent into the Kushwaha vote bank by celebrating the birth anniversary of Samrat Ashoka as the Kushwaha caste, which is the second largest OBC caste after Yadav, claims that they are direct descendants of the Mauryas. 

BJP has already tried to win the support of Kushwaha by appointing Choudhary as the state party president. Ashoka was the grandson of the Maurya Dynasty founder Chandragupta. 
 

