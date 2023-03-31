Lawyers flay Rijiju over ‘anti-India gang’ remarks

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling the remarks of Cabinet Minister Kiren Rijiju as “unwarranted attack” against the retired judges, more than 300 lawyers from across the country criticized his ‘anti-India gang’ remarks in an open letter on Wednesday, March 29. They demanded Union law minister Kiren Rijiju withdraw his comment that a few retired judges are “part of an anti-India gang”.

“We, the undersigned lawyers practising in diverse courts around the nation, deprecate the unwarranted attack launched against retired judges of the Supreme Court of India by Union Law Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, at a conclave telecast live by a media house.

The allegations of anti-nationalism against people who have dedicated their lives to upholding the rule of law, and the naked threat of reprisals against them, marks a new low in the public discourse of our great nation,” the letter reads.

The letter referred to Rijiju’s statement made at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi on March 18 in which he had said that there were “three or four” retired judges who are part of an “anti-India” gang. He referred to a seminar in which judges and senior advocates participated.

NEW DELHI: Calling the remarks of Cabinet Minister Kiren Rijiju as “unwarranted attack” against the retired judges, more than 300 lawyers from across the country criticized his ‘anti-India gang’ remarks in an open letter on Wednesday, March 29. They demanded Union law minister Kiren Rijiju withdraw his comment that a few retired judges are “part of an anti-India gang”. “We, the undersigned lawyers practising in diverse courts around the nation, deprecate the unwarranted attack launched against retired judges of the Supreme Court of India by Union Law Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, at a conclave telecast live by a media house. The allegations of anti-nationalism against people who have dedicated their lives to upholding the rule of law, and the naked threat of reprisals against them, marks a new low in the public discourse of our great nation,” the letter reads.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The letter referred to Rijiju’s statement made at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi on March 18 in which he had said that there were “three or four” retired judges who are part of an “anti-India” gang. He referred to a seminar in which judges and senior advocates participated.