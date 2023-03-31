Home Nation

Lawyers flay Rijiju over ‘anti-India gang’ remarks

They demanded Union law minister Kiren Rijiju withdraw his comment that a few retired judges are “part of an anti-India gang”.

Published: 31st March 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rijiju

A file photo of Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling the remarks of Cabinet Minister Kiren Rijiju as “unwarranted attack” against the retired judges, more than 300 lawyers from across the country criticized his ‘anti-India gang’ remarks in an open letter on Wednesday, March 29. They demanded Union law minister Kiren Rijiju withdraw his comment that a few retired judges are “part of an anti-India gang”.

“We, the undersigned lawyers practising in diverse courts around the nation, deprecate the unwarranted attack launched against retired judges of the Supreme Court of India by Union Law Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, at a conclave telecast live by a media house.

The allegations of anti-nationalism against people who have dedicated their lives to upholding the rule of law, and the naked threat of reprisals against them, marks a new low in the public discourse of our great nation,” the letter reads.

The letter referred to Rijiju’s statement made at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi on March 18 in which he had said that there were “three or four” retired judges who are part of an “anti-India” gang. He referred to a seminar in which judges and senior advocates participated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju anti-India gang
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp