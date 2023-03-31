Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee steps up offensive against Centre 

The Bengal chief minister alleged the Centre is yet to clear the state’s dues to the tune of Rs 1,15,000 crore.

Published: 31st March 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday threatened to take her sit-in-protest to Delhi if the Centre does not clear the state’s dues.  “We waited till Thursday because we thought the Centre will respond to our demand. But no leader did that. Not only in Kolkata, but we can also take our movement to Delhi. If necessary, we will hire trains to reach the national capital.

We will stage sit-in-demonstration wherever they will stop us,” she said while addressing on the last day of her two-day dharna on Red Road in Kolkata in protest against the state’s dues from central government and misuse of central agencies. Mamata, however, did not specify any date for continuing her movement in Delhi.

She also mentioned the opposition’s unity to derail the BJP from the Centre. “They will have to accept people’s verdict and step down. The day will come soon,” she said. The Bengal chief minister alleged the Centre is yet to clear the state’s dues to the tune of Rs 1,15,000 crore. She also accused the BJP-led Centre of showing discrimination against West Bengal.

Elaborating on the reason behind her sit-in-demonstration, Mamata said, ‘’Many people told me I should have held dialogues with the Centre before staging the dharna. I discussed the issue with the Centre 10 times. How many times we will have to tell them.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Delhi demonstration BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp