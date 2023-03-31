Home Nation

Now, a ‘weak’ Amritpal says he gets to eat one meal a day

The police said they were looking for a white Swift car with the number '8168' in which he could have allegedly fled. 

A file photo of radical preacher and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh. (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A purported audio clip of Amritpal Singh has surfaced a day after he issued a video clip. The unverified audio clip containing the voice of the preacher asks the Akal Takht Jathedar to call a Sarbat Khalsa (mass gathering of the community) and validate his position. He also says his health is down, as he has one meal in 24 hours. 

In the evening yet another video surfaced in which Amritpal talks about Khalsa Vehir (religious procession) from Akal Takht in Amritsar to Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo/Bathinda). The police on Tuesday night launched a search in a village in Hoshiarpur and adjoining areas.

The police said they were looking for a white Swift car with the number ‘8168’ in which he could have allegedly fled. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has informed the Akal Takht that 348 of the 360 people taken into preventive custody during a police crackdown against the radical preacher have been released. 

