Nukkad classes: Group study near homes bring students back to schools in Jamshedpur

To encourage them to attend the classes regularly, children are also given half an hour to play games, especially football, which is provided by the Principal himself.

Published: 31st March 2023 08:39 AM

Nukkad classes are also providing an opportunity to revise what has been taught in their classes.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Concerned over regular complaints from parents that their children did not study at home, Principal of Utkramit Middle School at Tangrain, Jamshedpur has started a unique initiative — nukkad classes, — under which children are made to study together in groups near their homes after the school is over. Interestingly, these classes are managed by students themselves for an hour in the evening and monitored by the Principal on regular basis.

According to Principal Arvind Tiwari, besides developing sitting habits among the children after their classes to study, Nukkad classes are also providing an opportunity to revise what has been taught in their classes.

As of now, seven such classes are being conducted for more than 267 students enrolled in the school. “It was observed most of the children in my school did not open their books after they reach their homes, therefore, I thought why not do something so that they develop a sitting habit on their own which may be continued further in their life? After a few weeks of brainstorming, I thought of a model, which I named Nukkad classes, where children will gather at a particular place and do self-study on regular basis,” said the Principal. 

Out of the eight villages and tolas under the jurisdiction of his school, seven nukkad classes have already been started and the eighth one will be starting very soon, he added. “Children have been directed to sit at least for an hour and there will be no teacher but, they will have to self study and in case they have any query, they can ask their seniors; senior students have also been asked to take care of their juniors and guide them when required,” said Tiwari. 

A local villager Ujjwal Kumar Mandal, who is also associated with the village education committee, informed that Nukkad classes have done wonders and the children, who earlier used to roam around here and there after school, could be seen sitting in Nukkad classes.

