Tension grips Maha town over ‘temple attack’

The area remained tense on Thursday as 15 vehicles, including police vehicles, were torched. According to the police, a fight broke out between two men near the Ram temple in the Kiradpura area. 

Charred remains of a vehicle after a clash between two groups near a Ram temple in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra, earlier known as Aurangabad, on Wednesday over rumours of an attack on a Ram temple. 

The area remained tense on Thursday as 15 vehicles, including police vehicles, were torched. According to the police, a fight broke out between two men near the Ram temple in the Kiradpura area. 

Matters soon worsened as people started assembling in large numbers and stones were pelted. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. More forces — state reserve police force, and riot control police — were deployed in the area and security was beefed up to prevent untoward incidents. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said leaders should refrain from giving provocative comments.

