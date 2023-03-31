Home Nation

Violence in Bengal during Ram Navami processions

Police intervened but they had to retreat because they were outnumbered. The local Shibpur police station was gheraoed by those who opposed the slogan raised in the procession.

Several vehicles, including police jeeps, were torched during the clashes. Police intervened but they had to retreat because they were outnumbered

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Tension prevailed in Shibpur, Howrah and Park Circus in Kolkata on Friday afternoon as clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami processions.  Several vehicles, including police jeeps, were torched during the clashes. The district administration has clamped Section 144 in the areas and deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to bring the situation back to normalcy.

The trouble started around 4 pm when the procession along the G. T. Road started passing through a mixed-populated area. The participants started shouting the Jai Shree Ram slogan which was objected to by members of a community in the area who were fasting as part of their religious practice. Soon clashes broke out.

Police intervened but they had to retreat because they were outnumbered. The local Shibpur police station was gheraoed by those who opposed the slogan raised in the procession. Scribes, who rushed to the spot, were chased away and they had to take refuge inside a police station. A few religious structures in favour of the procession were vandalised. In Kolkata’s Park Circus, there was a small clash between two groups where a two-wheeler was vandalised. The situation was brought under control as a large contingent of police personnel rushed to the spot. 

CM Mamata Banerjee said the administration would take stern action against those responsible.  “Those who were involved in today’s violence will not be spared. As far as the police are concerned, they are working tirelessly. But at times they find themselves in a tough situation. But let me make this very clear, in today’s incident, the ones who have given safe passage to the offenders, I will take strong action against them,’’ she said while concluding her two-day dharna in Kolkata.

She, however, said the Ram Navami procession took a route which was not permitted. “Why did they change the route at the last moment? If they believe that they will attack others and receive relief, they must know that people will reject them,’’ she said.
 

