Complaint filed against Gujarat AAP chief over tweet on 'Mann Ki Baat' expenditure

The Prime Minister completed the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday which was broadcast across the country and various parts of the world.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Isudan Gadhvi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Isudan Gadhvi. (Photo | AAP Gujarat Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A complaint was filed against Gujarat Aam Admi Party chief Isudan Gadhvi in Ahmedabad on Monday over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', in which he alleged that the 100 episodes of the monthly radio programme cost Rs 830 crore.

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch registered the complaint on Monday.

"Mann Ki Baat's one-day cost is 8.3 crores. 830 crores of 100 episodes of blowing our tax are the limit now. BJP workers need to wake up and protest about this," Gadhvi tweeted a day before which he later deleted yesterday.

The Prime Minister completed the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday which was broadcast across the country and various parts of the world.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' had hailed the spirit of all countrymen, calling them an inspiration and said that the programme has become a festival of goodness and positivity. He had said that the monthly program, through its journey of 100 episodes, showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields and became an agent for change in society.

