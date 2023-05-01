Home Nation

Cops use tag on shirt of man who died on Thane local train, trace family

A passenger, who had boarded a local train in Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, died during the journey on April 23 .

01st May 2023

Representational image (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

THANE: A tag of a tailoring shop helped the Government Railway Police (GRP) trace the family of a 57-year-old man who died of natural causes on a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district last month, an official said on Monday.

A passenger, who had boarded a local train in Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, died during the journey on April 23, senior inspector Archana Dusana of Dombivili GRP said.

A case of accidental death was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem, she said.

While trying to ascertain the deceased man's identity, the police came across a tag of a tailoring shop on his shirt and traced it to an establishment in Vangani, she said.

The deceased was identified as Mehboob Nasir Shaikh, the official said, adding that his family was traced and his last rites were conducted on Sunday.

