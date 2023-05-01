Govt likely to amend Motor Vehicles Act to rectify some anomalies

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is set to further amend the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988 to remove anomalies in the legislation observed during the course of the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Given the deviations identified, particularly hiked penalties for traffic offences, some states had refused to implement amended provisions. Due to the immense development of motor vehicles owing to technological progress over the years, consumer demand and global competition, the nature and number of motor vehicles plying on roads have increased and so have road accidents and mishaps. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the nodal ministry for the regulation and administration of road transportation, is of the opinion that with newer business models and the evolution of transport frameworks, there is a need to continually assess and adapt the legislative, regulatory and policy framework to promote ease of living and ease of doing business. To prepare the draft of amendments to be introduced, the ministry has decided to rope in a legal firm, which will help in drafting of regulations, notifications and directives. It will also assist the ministry in with legal and court cases. "Further, there exist certain anomalies in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 which have been identified over the course of implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. An amendment Bill is required to be formulated to rectify such anomalies along with other provisions to cater to the latest developments in the road transport sector. A consultant is required to support in the framing and processing of the same till the formation of Act and subsequently till implementation by the publication of Rules in a time-bound manner," read the request for proposal recently for engagement of the law firm for legislative drafting, research and assistance in legal issues related to Acts, rules, and regulatory frameworks. The consultant is required to provide legal opinion, inputs, drafting and notarisation of affidavits and maintain or monitor the overall litigation log of MoRTH, said the officials. The MV Act 1988 is to regulate and administer road transportation and motor vehicles in India.