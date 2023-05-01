Home Nation

Man moves SC for anticipatory bail after wife revives rape charge against him: Report  

The petitioner's wife had lodged a complaint against him for rape in the year 2015 after he refused to marry her following a live-in relationship for a period of about four years.

Published: 01st May 2023 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A file photo of the Supreme Court of India, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A man has moved the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail after a rape case filed by his wife before their marriage was revived by her due to an alleged matrimonial dispute.

According to legal news site Bar and Bench, the petition was filed challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court refusing to grant the petitioner-husband anticipatory bail in a rape case by his wife arising out of incidents that took place in 2011 and 2014, before the two were married.

The present case is a matrimonial dispute between the petitioner and his wife. The petitioner's wife had lodged a complaint against him for rape in the year 2015 after he refused to marry her following a live-in relationship for a period of about four years. Following this, the petitioner said he persuaded his family members for the marriage and the same was solemnised in 2015 as per Muslim rites. Subsequently, an affidavit was filed by her to the effect she married the petitioner consensually and without pressure. Hence, the FIR was closed. 

The plea before the top court said that after the wedding, the couple lived cordially for the first two years but following this, his wife became quarrelsome. She allegedly threatened the petitioner's family with false cases if he did not provide her with a separate accommodation. Thereafter, she filed a complaint of rape relating to the same incident which was earlier settled between the two. The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bareilly issued summons in the case. The respondent simultaneously also filed a case for maintenance.

When a non-bailable warrant was issued against the petitioner, he moved the Sessions Court for anticipatory bail and the bail was refused. The Allahabad High Court also rejected the application for anticipatory bail leading to the present plea before the top court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court rape Matrimonial Dispute
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp