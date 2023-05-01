Home Nation

NEET UG exam: City intimation slip released; admit cards soon

The single national-level undergraduate medical entrance exam will be conducted at different centres located in 499 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India, officials said.

Published: 01st May 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023. The NEET-UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7. It will be held from 2 pm to 5.20 pm, officials said.

The single national-level undergraduate medical entrance exam will be conducted at different centres located in 499 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India, officials said. “The candidates may please note that this is not the Admit Card for NEET (UG) - 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the vity where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

The admit card of NEET (UG) – 2023 shall be issued later,” said a public notice issued by National Testing Agency. In an earlier communication, NTA had said that though every effort will be made to allot a Centre in one of the cities selected by the candidate, the NTA reserves the right to allot a centre in a city other than the candidate’s choice.

The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode in 13 languages at various exam centres across the country. Registered candidates will be able to check their city of examination centres at the official NTA NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Officials said as per past trends, the admit card is usually released a week before the exam is held for medical undergraduate courses in medical institutions in India. The candidates are required to check/download their examination city intimation slip of NEET (UG) 2023 (using their application  number and date of birth from the website neet.nta.nic.in and go through the instructions there.
In case a candidate faces difficulty in downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip  for NEET (UG) - 2023, they can contact the National Testing Agency.

‘NTA reserves right to allot centres’

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said though every effort will be made to allot a Centre in one of the cities selected by the candidate, the NTA reserves the right to allot a centre in a city other than the candidate’s choice
 

